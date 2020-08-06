Image caption Greencore employs 1,800 people at Moulton Park, Northampton

Staff at the UK's largest maker of pre-packed sandwiches could walk out over the use of agency workers while employees were furloughed, a union has warned.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers' Union (BFAWU) said Greencore had been unfair to its Northampton staff

The union has lodged a grievance and is due to meet management this week.

Greencore said there had been "sharp" increase in demand, requiring it "to quickly increase headcount".

George Attwall, regional officer for the union, said the company's use of "40-50 agency workers" in like-for-like jobs while 600 of the union's members at Northampton remained furloughed on 80% pay was "unjustified".

"The workers want to come back to work," he said.

"We can't have agency on site. Our members deserve first chance to come back. There could be a walkout in Northampton because this is unfair."

Greencore supplies sandwiches and convenience for food to supermarkets and canteens

In May, Greencore, which supplies own-brand sandwiches to all the major supermarkets, announced a £35.6m operating profit but said measures such as furloughing staff had still been necessary to save jobs.

It employs 1,800 people at Moulton Park in Northampton and 11,500 across the UK, of whom 4,000 were furloughed.

In a statement, Greencore said there had been a "time-sensitive nature" to the recent increase in demand.

The firm said "the need to swiftly increase headcount" was partly met by "a long-standing agency partner".

It said furloughed staff had been invited back to work "on a flexible basis" and the union had helped in the process.

"We intend to bring back colleagues in line with demand, and in a capacity that is compatible with colleagues' parental and domestic responsibilities," it added.

