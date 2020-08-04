Image caption The fire at Intapart car parts was first reported on Monday evening

An investigation is underway after more than 30 cars caught fire at a scarpyard.

The large blaze at Intapart car parts on London Road in Daventry broke out at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

Nothamptonshire Fire and Rescue said it is under control and crews prevented it spreading to other stock at the yard.

Huge black plums of smoke could be seen more than 30 miles away in Leicestershire, according to social media reports.

Image copyright William Gibbins Image caption The fire caused the closure of the A45 between the village of Weedon and Daventry

The A45 between Weedon and Daventry, which was closed has since reopened.

Crews from Warwickshire also attended.

Image caption Fire crews from Northamptonshire and Warwickshire attended

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk