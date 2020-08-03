Daventry scrapyard fire: A45 closed as crews tackle blaze
- 3 August 2020
A large fire at a scrapyard has sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky and caused a main road to be closed.
The blaze at Intapart car parts on London Road in Daventry broke out at about 20:00 BST and has led to the A45 into the town from the M1 being shut.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has warned residents to keep windows closed and motorists to avoid the area.
Smoke from the fire can been seen more than 30 miles away in Leicestershire, according to social media reports.