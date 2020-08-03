Image caption The fire at Intapart car parts was first reported at about 20:00 BST

A large fire at a scrapyard has sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky and caused a main road to be closed.

The blaze at Intapart car parts on London Road in Daventry broke out at about 20:00 BST and has led to the A45 into the town from the M1 being shut.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has warned residents to keep windows closed and motorists to avoid the area.

Smoke from the fire can been seen more than 30 miles away in Leicestershire, according to social media reports.

Image copyright William Gibbins Image caption The fire caused the closure of the A45 between the village of Weedon and Daventry