Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Acaster has often spoken of his affection for Wicksteed Park

Comedian James Acaster is to perform at the troubled theme park he once recreated in meringue on The Great British Bake Off.

Acaster, from Kettering, Northants, and fellow comics John Bishop and Jason Manford, are lined up for a series of events Wicksteed Park in the town.

The theme park, one of Britain's oldest, went into administration last month.

But members of the public raised £140,000 to help keep it going.

The effects of the coronavirus lockdown had put the park under huge financial strain, causing the loss of 100 jobs.

Image caption The log flume, which opened in 1926, is the oldest of its kind in the UK

Acaster, 35, known for his appearances on Would I Lie to You and Mock the Week, had often spoken about his affection for the park and backed the campaign to save it.

A new firm, Wicksteed Trading, has been set up to run the park, founded in 1921 by inventor and playground manufacturer Charles Wicksteed, and has already reopened some of its attractions.

It hopes to reopen fully next spring.

Managing director Lee Scragg said a deal had been agreed with Midlands-based M&B Promotions to bring comedians and a host of chart-topping singers to the park next year.

A full programme has yet to be released but there are also plans for monthly On the Spot comedy nights in the Pavilion.

Mr Scragg said: "It is fantastic that household names will be performing in the park next year and this is just the start of the plans we have for the park and its future."

Image copyright PA Image caption John Bishop is one of the comedians appearing at the park next year

