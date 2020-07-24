Image caption Northampton Borough Council has brought in local coronavirus measures to tackle a spike in cases

A council has told its residents to "limit contact with others outside their household" to avoid a local lockdown due to coronavirus.

Northampton has seen a spike in cases and is now on Public Health English (PHE) watchlist as an area of concern.

The borough council has handed out 4,000 leaflets with new measures to residents, including working from home and avoiding public transport.

Council leader Jonathan Nunn said it was intended to make people "vigilant".

He said Northampton "could be in a different position to the rest of the country" next week when a further easing coronavirus measure are due in England.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northampton Borough Council is handing out leaflets with new measures to residents

Conservative Mr Nunn said: "It's down to us as a population to do something about it."

He added he was "hopeful that people will follow the advice" and the town would not have to lockdown like Leicester.

Analysis

Daniel Wainwright - BBC England Data Unit

Northampton has been added to PHE's watchlist as an area of concern following a rise in new cases.

For the week to 19 July, it recorded 63 new cases, equivalent to 28 per 100,000 people and up from 48 cases (21.3 per 100,000) the week before.

Its rise looks to be down to two days last week, the 15th and 16th July, when it recorded 15 cases on each day.

Lucy Wightman director of public health for Northamptonshire, said there had been "a smattering of cases across the borough".

She added that measures would be in pace "for as long as it's required".

