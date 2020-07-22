Timeline: Events after Harry Dunn crash death

Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The UK and the US have agreed to amend an "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Mrs Sacoolas - the wife of a diplomat at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire - was able to leave the UK thanks to the "secret agreement".

She has been accused of killing the 19-year-old in a crash near the base.

Below are the key events following Mr Dunn's death last year.

2019

27 August: Motorcyclist Mr Dunn is struck by a Volvo outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and dies in hospital

Motorcyclist Mr Dunn is struck by a Volvo outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and dies in hospital 28 August: Northamptonshire Police interview 42-year-old US Anne Sacoolas in connection with the crash.

Northamptonshire Police interview 42-year-old US Anne Sacoolas in connection with the crash. 13 September: A request to waive diplomatic immunity claimed by Mrs Sacoolas is formally rejected by the US

A request to waive diplomatic immunity claimed by Mrs Sacoolas is formally rejected by the US 15 September: Mrs Sacoolas leaves the UK on a US Air Force plane, but neither the Dunn family nor Northamptonshire Police are told

Mrs Sacoolas leaves the UK on a US Air Force plane, but neither the Dunn family nor Northamptonshire Police are told 4 October: Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn call on US President Donald Trump to waive immunity to enable Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited to the UK

Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn call on US President Donald Trump to waive immunity to enable Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited to the UK 7 October: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the US should "reconsider its position" on the immunity given to Mrs Sacoolas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the US should "reconsider its position" on the immunity given to Mrs Sacoolas 12 October: Anne Sacoolas breaks her silence and issues a statement through her lawyer, saying the crash left her "devastated"

Anne Sacoolas breaks her silence and issues a statement through her lawyer, saying the crash left her "devastated" 14 October: Mr Dunn's family hold a press conference in New York after taking their fight for justice to the US

Mr Dunn's family hold a press conference in New York after taking their fight for justice to the US 15 October: Mr Dunn's family announce their intention to launch a judicial review into the advice given by the Foreign Office to Northamptonshire Police over diplomatic immunity

On the same day the White House calls an "urgent" meeting with the Dunn family and they have talks with Mr Trump

They refuse to meet Mrs Sacoolas, who is in the room next door as they met Mr Trump

31 October: Northamptonshire Police confirm they had interviewed the suspect in the case in the US and were passing the file of evidence over to the CPS

20 December: The CPS charges Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving

2020

23 January: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally rejects an extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas

24 January: The Home Office says the refusal of their extradition request amounts to a "denial of justice"

11 May: The family receive an email from Northamptonshire Police saying Sacoolas is "wanted internationally" and reports of an Interpol Red Notice being issued for the suspect

12 May: The US State Department say the decision not to extradite Mrs Sacoolas is "final" despite the Interpol Red Notice

The US State Department say the decision not to extradite Mrs Sacoolas is "final" despite the Interpol Red Notice 28 May: Harry's family announces intentions to bring a private prosecution against the UK foreign secretary, accusing him of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice

18 June: A court application by Harry's parents for the Foreign Office to disclose evidence relating to a "secret agreement" on diplomatic immunity for Mrs Sacoolas between the UK and US governments is rejected

A court application by Harry's parents for the Foreign Office to disclose evidence relating to a "secret agreement" on diplomatic immunity for Mrs Sacoolas between the UK and US governments is rejected 18 July: Harry's mother urges Mike Pompeo to "please, please discuss Harry" during his discussion with the British government

Harry's mother urges Mike Pompeo to "please, please discuss Harry" during his discussion with the British government 22 July: The UK and the US agree to amend an "anomaly" in a "secret agreement" that allowed Mrs Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity