Timeline: Events after Harry Dunn crash death
The UK and the US have agreed to amend an "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.
Mrs Sacoolas - the wife of a diplomat at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire - was able to leave the UK thanks to the "secret agreement".
She has been accused of killing the 19-year-old in a crash near the base.
Below are the key events following Mr Dunn's death last year.
2019
- 27 August: Motorcyclist Mr Dunn is struck by a Volvo outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and dies in hospital
- 28 August: Northamptonshire Police interview 42-year-old US Anne Sacoolas in connection with the crash.
- 13 September: A request to waive diplomatic immunity claimed by Mrs Sacoolas is formally rejected by the US
- 15 September: Mrs Sacoolas leaves the UK on a US Air Force plane, but neither the Dunn family nor Northamptonshire Police are told
- 4 October: Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn call on US President Donald Trump to waive immunity to enable Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited to the UK
- 7 October: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the US should "reconsider its position" on the immunity given to Mrs Sacoolas
- 12 October: Anne Sacoolas breaks her silence and issues a statement through her lawyer, saying the crash left her "devastated"
- 14 October: Mr Dunn's family hold a press conference in New York after taking their fight for justice to the US
- 15 October: Mr Dunn's family announce their intention to launch a judicial review into the advice given by the Foreign Office to Northamptonshire Police over diplomatic immunity
- On the same day the White House calls an "urgent" meeting with the Dunn family and they have talks with Mr Trump
- They refuse to meet Mrs Sacoolas, who is in the room next door as they met Mr Trump
- 31 October: Northamptonshire Police confirm they had interviewed the suspect in the case in the US and were passing the file of evidence over to the CPS
- 20 December: The CPS charges Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving
2020
- 23 January: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally rejects an extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas
- 24 January: The Home Office says the refusal of their extradition request amounts to a "denial of justice"
- 11 May: The family receive an email from Northamptonshire Police saying Sacoolas is "wanted internationally" and reports of an Interpol Red Notice being issued for the suspect
- 12 May: The US State Department say the decision not to extradite Mrs Sacoolas is "final" despite the Interpol Red Notice
- 28 May: Harry's family announces intentions to bring a private prosecution against the UK foreign secretary, accusing him of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice
- 18 June: A court application by Harry's parents for the Foreign Office to disclose evidence relating to a "secret agreement" on diplomatic immunity for Mrs Sacoolas between the UK and US governments is rejected
- 18 July: Harry's mother urges Mike Pompeo to "please, please discuss Harry" during his discussion with the British government
- 22 July: The UK and the US agree to amend an "anomaly" in a "secret agreement" that allowed Mrs Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity