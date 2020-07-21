Image copyright Google Image caption Duncote Hall in Towcester is being investigated by police over an incident from July 2019

Northamptonshire Police is investigating a second care home that is run by the same company.

A safeguarding incident from a year ago is being probed at Duncote Hall in Towcester, Northamptonshire, run by Minster Care.

The company also owns Temple Court in Kettering which was closed after 16 residents died from coronavirus.

Minister Care said: "Our priority is the wellbeing of our residents and giving them the best care possible."

Local health commissioners and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said they have concerns about Duncote Hall, which was rated as inadequate by the watchdog in May.

The CQC inspected the home again earlier this month and it said the findings "will be published as soon as possible", according to the Local Democracy Report Service.

Northamptonshire Police said it "became aware of a possible issue" at Duncote Hall in January.

The force said: "We are working with the Safeguarding Adults Team at Northamptonshire County Council and the CQC to investigate this further."

Image caption Temple Court, also own by Minister Care, was closed in May due to a coronavirus outbreak

Minister Care said in a statement the incident from July 2019 related to an agency worker who "has not been used since" and was reported to the Nursing & Midwifery Council.

It said: "Improvements have been made since the CQC's most recent report, but a number of issues remain which are being addressed."

The statement also said there was a "new, well-respected management team" at the home.

Last month Temple Court was heavily criticised by the CQC, which said that some residents were malnourished and dehydrated, living in unclean conditions and not being given their medication safely.

Police said officers were trying to establish whether any criminal offences took place the Kettering care home following the coronavirus outbreak.

Minister Care said Temple Court had been "completely overwhelmed" by Covid-19.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk