Image caption Thirty-six people at Cheaney Court care home are on the road to recovery from the coronavirus

Thirty-six people who tested positive for Covid-19 at a Northamptonshire care home are recovering, the home said.

The outbreak at Cheaney Court, Desborough, had been put down to two Kettering General Hospital patients and one from a hospice moved to the home.

The hospital said its patients, sent to the home between 25 May and 4 June, had tested negative but were later found to be positive for the virus.

The 23 residents and 13 staff were now recovering, the care home said.

It said it required written confirmation of a negative Covid-19 test before any resident was admitted.

"Medical advice indicates that everyone looks likely to recover," it added.

Kettering General Hospital's medical director Andrew Chilton said the hospital worked to guidelines approved by the county's health and social care system and adhered to national guidelines but admitted only 75% of tests carried out were accurate.

Lynda Goodman's husband Alex, who has dementia and terminal cancer and has been at Cheaney Court since January, was one of the residents to fall ill with coronavirus.

She said she was distraught she could not visit him until health officials gave the go-ahead.

"Fortunately I can Skype [internet video link] Alex. Some days it really confuses him obviously.

"There's no visiting. The guidelines are that they have to be 28 days clear of Covid. They're also testing staff every week," she said.

