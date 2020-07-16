Image caption Wicksteed Park in Kettering claims to be the oldest theme park on the UK mainland

Wicksteed Park, one of the UK's oldest theme parks, went into administration last month, citing difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The attraction has been much-loved by families for generations, but can it be saved?

In 1921, the inventor and playground manufacturer Charles Wicksteed decided to put into practice his belief that all children, no matter how rich or poor, should have somewhere safe and fun to play outdoors.

Set in acres of parkland near Kettering, Northamptonshire, which he had purchased eight years previously, Wicksteed wanted the attraction to provide a new and exciting element to public open spaces.

He designed and installed some of his playground inventions, such as the Witch's Hat, and modern slides and swings.

Almost a century later, the park is still a place for all to play, relax and enjoy the thrill of a ride, just as he had hoped. But it is facing a fight for survival.

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption Inventor Charles Wicksteed wanted Wicksteed Park to be somewhere safe and fun to play outdoors

The financial burden of maintaining it, to a tune of £110,000 a month, has proven difficult to sustain.

Although the park is owned by a charitable trust, the trading company went into administration last month, resulting in the loss of 48 permanent staff and 67 part-time and other jobs.

Yet, a month on, its future is already looking brighter.

Members of the public have helped raise £140,000 and it has received £247,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF).

The company has been able to buy most of the park's assets, and is working on securing the rest, although it remains in administration.

The charitable trust said it aimed to keep funding the park and, when lockdown rules allow, reopen the pavilion for events.

So far, the park has been able to reopen its cafe, playground and ice cream parlour.

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption Wicksteed Park has been popular with families for 99 years

Rides and attractions are yet to reopen, due to the need for scheduled maintenance and inspection, along with social distancing measures.

Three workers made redundant have also been able to return.

Managing director Lee Scragg said the fundraising "just shows what a special place Wicksteed Park is and how important it is to many people".

Unlike most other theme parks, Wicksteed Park's visitors have free access to the 147-acre (59-hectare) site, but can buy wristbands for the rides and attractions.

Image caption Wicksteed Park's meerkats are normally a popular attraction

These include the classic carousel and a water chute, installed in 1926 and thought to be among the oldest in the world.

Away from the cacophony of the fairground rides, families can take a rowing boat across the lake, see meerkats pop up from their burrows, or simply enjoy a picnic in the grounds.

Last year, its Edwardian pavilion, central piazza and original cottages were renovated.

"It's beautiful and so well-maintained, with an old-worldly feel to it - it's our gem," said Lucy Elliott, 36, who has lived nearby all her life.

Image copyright Lucy Elliott Image caption Lucy Elliott, pictured with her daughter Amelia, has raised helped raise almost £5,000 for the park

Mrs Elliott's memories of family and school visits were so happy she decided to have her wedding reception there.

She now has children of her own who she frequently takes there and is keen to see it remain open.

As soon as she heard it had gone into administration, she set up a fundraising page and raised £4,800.

"I felt like I just had to spread the word," she said. "I felt like I needed to do something.

"It's made a lot of people go 'oh, we've got this special thing on our doorstep and we've taken it for granted'."

Image copyright Alamy Image caption A seven-year-old Lucy Elliott (left) with her friend Christine Sansford on a school trip to Wicksteed Park

She now spends most weekends there with daughters Annabelle, 10, and Amelia, eight, and even though they live in walking distance, they pay for an annual parking pass to support the park.

While fundraising was "going in the right direction" she said "it's going to be a bit of long haul to get the park back open in the way we know it".

Cafe worker Holly Simms is pleased to be back.

Image caption Holly Simms has returned to work at the park after previously being made redundant

"It was really heartbreaking that I lost my job, I love it here so much," she said.

"Once I applied for this job and got accepted, I was over the moon, I couldn't wait to get back."

Mr Scragg said he hoped to bring back more staff as attractions - such as the train and carousel - and the campsite reopened.

Image caption Managing director Lee Scragg said the money raised showed how "special" Wicksteed Park was to people

A new streamline company, Wicksteed Trading, has been set up and Mr Scragg said the funds raised and the NLHF grant "surpassed all of our expectations".

The park aims to reopen fully in Easter 2021 and host a programme of centenary events.

"Next year is a massive year for the park and we want to be in a position where we can really celebrate not only the park but also Charles Wicksteed," said Mr Scragg.

"We are in a better place than we were a month ago and I'm confident we will be able to keep the park open.

"We are looking at all different types of business modelling to make sure we have a sustainable future and a park that can survive the next 100 years."

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption Mrs Elliott said the park was "so well-maintained" and described it as a "gem"

