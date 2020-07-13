Image caption Four safeguarding incidents have been reported since February at Arnold House

Police have begun an investigation into allegations of child abuse at a council-run children's home.

Four safeguarding incidents have been reported since February at Arnold House in Northampton.

The claims concern various staff members, and a 45-year-old woman has been charged with assault in relation to one of the incidents.

Northamptonshire County Council said it always followed safeguarding procedures.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We can confirm that we are investigating allegations in relation to Arnold House.

"These are live investigations and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The BBC has been told that council workers failed to refer one allegation to the police concerning the alleged neglect of a child in June.

However, the council said all matters to date had been correctly reported.

'Insufficient evidence'

Two further allegations of assault outside the home were reported to police by members of the public in April.

An earlier incident in February was investigated but the case was closed due to "insufficient evidence".

Olivia Davide, whose 13-year-old daughter, Bella, is a resident of Arnold House, said she was "shocked and horrified to hear about the allegations".

"We trusted the local authority to give our daughter the best possible care and we've been let down," she added.

Image copyright Olivia Davide Image caption Olivia Davide said senior social work management had acknowledged that her daughter Bella needed to be moved from Arnold House for her own welfare

Olivia has been unable to see Bella in person since March when a strict no-visitors policy was imposed due to the threat of coronavirus.

The home's management team has been working off-site during the lockdown period, and 13 staff members and most of the residents tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak in June.

Ms Davide said: "Bella is non-verbal, so before the lockdown, the only way I knew she was OK was by visiting her three times a week.

"Now I've been left completely in the dark and it's like constant gnawing anxiety, wondering if she's OK."

Last week staff members contacted families to begin fortnightly half-hour contact with residents in a nearby field.

Image caption Arnold House is a purpose-built facility for children with severe learning difficulties in Northampton

A spokesperson said the measures were introduced in line with public health guidance and would be reviewed over time.

In a statement the county council said: "All incidents of alleged abuse are reported to the appropriate bodies and designated officers, who ensure procedures are followed.

"We have done everything in our power to ensure that we have been robust and managed the issues raised at Arnold House appropriately, with the best interests of the children taking priority."

Children's services in Northamptonshire have been heavily criticised in recent Ofsted reports.

Last summer inspectors said the authority was still "failing to keep children safe".

The Government appointed a commissioner to oversee the transition to an independent Children's Trust. However, the plans have been delayed by the pandemic and senior-level staff changes.