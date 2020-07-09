Image copyright Mike Davide Image caption Bella Davide (right) caught coronavirus at her residential home in June

A father says it is "draconian" he can only see his autistic 13-year-old daughter who caught coronavirus at her children's home once a month.

Mike Davide's daughter, Bella, was one of three children and 13 staff at Arnold House in Northampton who tested positive in June.

He saw Bella for the first time in 15 weeks, for 30 minutes, on Wednesday.

The county council said the rule was to "ensure the safety of the children and staff" but would be reviewed.

The authority offered "fortnightly contact" with residents, but as Bella's parents live separately it means they must take it turns to see her, leading to monthly visits.

Mr Davide said Bella, who also has severe learning difficulties, was "obviously very pleased to see me".

But he said the meeting, in an open field, was "very bizarre" and the half an hour limit "confused" Bella.

He said she "couldn't understand why she had to go back" to Arnold House.

Mr Davide admitted he was "still emotional" from the meeting because he would not see her for a month.

He said: "I've been looking for Public Health England guidance, looking for answers and there is nothing there.

"It is a decision which is harsh, draconian, senseless and illogical."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire County Council said "if risks can be managed safely, the frequency and duration of visits can be changed" on a case-by-case basis.

