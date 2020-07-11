Coronavirus: Rushden sisters turn entrepreneurs with worldwide sales
Two teenage sisters "bored" with not attending school in lockdown have started businesses with one now selling jewellery around the world.
Leah Sigsworth, 18 and Sophie, 16, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, were due to take their A-levels and GCSEs.
The older sibling said making earrings "started off as fun" and had turned into "full-time work".
Sophie, who plans to study business, said selling brownies is helping her understand commerce.
- William and Kate visit lockdown-hit businesses
- 'People couldn't wait for model village to reopen'
- Could the drive-in cinema finally take off in the UK?
Leah has more than 1,000 Instagram followers after creating her Ethereal business from her back garden workshop last month.
June's profits, about £1,000, are going to a number of "Black Lives Matter charities", with a portion of future profits going to a different charity each week, she said.
Sophie started her company, Sweet Tooth, in May.
"As I am taking business studies A-level, I thought a business would help my future and I love baking so I mixed the two together," she said.
Her work has now been "paused" as she has returned to online studying set by her school, Sharnbrook Academy, in Bedfordshire.
Leah, who also attended the school, wants to study creative writing at Lincoln University.
"I plan to carry on as it means I have a job that will help finance my studies," she said.
"It's insane. I just expected to sell to my family and friends, but it has really taken off and I have sold to people in Australia, America and Singapore.
"The power of social media and Instagram really works.
"What started off as boredom, as I had nothing else to do, is helping to keep me busy."
Their mother, Cara Sigsworth, said: "We are really proud of all they've done.
"Leah's head of year even told me she was amazed at what she has achieved."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- RECOVERY: How long does it take?
- LOCKDOWN: How can we lift restrictions?
- ENDGAME: How do we get out of this mess?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk