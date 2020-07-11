Image copyright Cara Sigsworth Image caption Sophie and Leah Sigsworth from Rushden, should have sat for their A Levels and GCSEs before their school closed on 20 March

Two teenage sisters "bored" with not attending school in lockdown have started businesses with one now selling jewellery around the world.

Leah Sigsworth, 18 and Sophie, 16, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, were due to take their A-levels and GCSEs.

The older sibling said making earrings "started off as fun" and had turned into "full-time work".

Sophie, who plans to study business, said selling brownies is helping her understand commerce.

Leah has more than 1,000 Instagram followers after creating her Ethereal business from her back garden workshop last month.

June's profits, about £1,000, are going to a number of "Black Lives Matter charities", with a portion of future profits going to a different charity each week, she said.

Image copyright Sophie Sigsworth Image caption In just over a month Leah Sigsworth had sold more than 500 pairs of earrings that she makes in her parents back garden

Sophie started her company, Sweet Tooth, in May.

"As I am taking business studies A-level, I thought a business would help my future and I love baking so I mixed the two together," she said.

Her work has now been "paused" as she has returned to online studying set by her school, Sharnbrook Academy, in Bedfordshire.

Image copyright Cara Sigsworth Image caption Sophie Sigsworth said her favourite things to make are brownies or cakes

Leah, who also attended the school, wants to study creative writing at Lincoln University.

"I plan to carry on as it means I have a job that will help finance my studies," she said.

"It's insane. I just expected to sell to my family and friends, but it has really taken off and I have sold to people in Australia, America and Singapore.

"The power of social media and Instagram really works.

"What started off as boredom, as I had nothing else to do, is helping to keep me busy."

Image copyright Leah Sigsworth Image caption Leah Sigsworth has always worn "funky earrings" so she thought she would have a go at making and designing them, she said

Their mother, Cara Sigsworth, said: "We are really proud of all they've done.

"Leah's head of year even told me she was amazed at what she has achieved."

