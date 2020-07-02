Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Sullivan's family have paid tribute to him after he died on Tuesday

A man who died after being stabbed in a park has been described as "a beloved son, brother and uncle".

Police were called to St George's Avenue, next to Northampton's Racecourse, at 10:50 BST on Tuesday and Daniel Sullivan died shortly after.

The family of Mr Sullivan, 38, who lived on Bailiff Street, Northampton, said he would be "sadly missed".

Police said they still wanted to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious, "no matter how small", on Tuesday

Two men, aged 33 and 43, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released without charge.

The Racecourse is less than a mile away from the town centre and is popular with families and runners.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk