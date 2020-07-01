Image copyright South Beds News Service Image caption The man was fatally wounded at the Racecourse in Northampton

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a park.

Police were called to St George's Avenue, next to Northampton's Racecourse, at 10:50 BST on Tuesday and the victim, a 38-year-old man, died a short time later.

A 43-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday afternoon.

A 33-year-old man previously held on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Police have "spoken with many witnesses" but still want anyone with information to contact them, Det Insp Pete Long said.

The Racecourse is less than a mile away from the town centre and is popular with families and joggers.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption St George's Avenue was cordoned off after the stabbing

