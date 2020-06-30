Image copyright South Beds News Service Image caption The man was fatally wounded at the Racecourse in Northampton

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing at a suburban park.

Police and paramedics were called to St George's Avenue, which runs alongside Northampton's Racecourse, at about 10:50 BST but the victim died "a short time later".

A 33-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the death.

Det Insp Kenny Pete Long said officers believed the attack was an "isolated incident."

St George's Avenue remains closed and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area. Police want anyone with information to contact them.

The Racecourse is less than a mile away from Northampton town centre and is popular with families and joggers.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption St George's Avenue is closed following the fatal assault

