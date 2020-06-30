Northampton Town: Hundreds welcome back promoted Cobblers
Hundreds of Northampton Town supporters gathered to welcome the team home following their League Two promotion play-off final win.
The Cobblers beat Exeter City 4-0 at Wembley to seal their return to League One following relegation in 2018.
Coronavirus restrictions meant there were no fans at the match, but at least 200 were outside Sixfields Stadium when the team returned at about 00:45 BST.
The club's last win at Wembley was a play-off final against Swansea in 1997.
- Live updates: Lockdown and other stories from across the East of England
- Northampton ease past Exeter in play-off final
"We have done the town so proud," said supporter Keeley Wilson-Townsend.
"We looked fit as butchers' dogs, it was just immense.
"I always believed we were going to do it. It's one of the most profound moments in our history."
Fans waved flags and set off claret flares outside the ground.
They surrounded two coaches carrying players back from Wembley as they arrived in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police attended and placed a temporary closure on Edgar Mobbs Way.
It was Northampton's fourth appearance in a Wembley play-off final, but only their second victory since success in the same League Two final against Swansea City in May 1997.
James Whiting, the club's chief executive said: "It was an incredible evening, but it was heartbreaking not to have the fans with us [at the game].
"There is a massive unity in the club, from the supporters but also the groundsman, the cleaners, absolutely everyone in the club."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk