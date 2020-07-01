Image copyright Empics Image caption The £10.25m loan was made to Northampton Town to redevelop the East Stand of their stadium

Evidence against 30 people investigated over the disappearance of a £10.25m football club loan will be passed to prosecutors within months, police said.

Northampton Town was loaned the money in 2013 and 2014 by Northampton Borough Council to redevelop its East Stand but the funds seemingly vanished.

The cost of a four-year police inquiry into what happened to the cash has now reached £1.2m.

Police said prosecutors would get the first set of evidence early in July.

"It is anticipated that over the next six months, the Crown Prosecution Service will be provided with the material they require to make decisions in respect of all those under investigation," a Northamptonshire Police spokesman told the BBC.

"The 30 individuals under investigation will be split into different clusters with the evidence submitted in batches relating to the different offences under investigation.

"It is anticipated that the first batch will be submitted within the next fortnight allowing prosecutors to consider how to proceed."

Northampton Town, now under new ownership, won promotion to League One through the play-offs

Police have conducted more than 100 interviews under caution relating to allegations including bribery, fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office.

They have followed up 1,405 lines of inquiry and investigated 5.2 million computer files.

The Home Office has agreed to fund at least £115,000 of the cost of the investigation, codenamed Operation Tuckhill.

Police said a backlog in the courts as a result of coronavirus could delay any proceedings.

Those under investigation include the former council leader and ex-Conservative MP for Northampton South, David Mackintosh, and the owner of 1st Land Ltd, Howard Grossman.

Both Mr Grossman and Mr Mackintosh deny any wrongdoing.

In January, the former owner of the Northampton Town, Anthony Cardoza, was ordered to repay the council £2.1m after he was sued at the High Court.

His son David, former club chairman, was also told to repay some money from the loan used to rebuild his house.

The East Stand at Northampton Town remains unfinished.

The club were promoted to League One on Monday after winning their play-off final at Wembley.