Image copyright Google Image caption Andrew Pomroy was found dead at a house in Littlewood Close

A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found dead at a house.

Andrew Pomroy was discovered in Littlewood Close, Northampton, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police said officers had found the 53-year-old dead at the scene.

Dale Peter Bates, 43, of Sulgrave Road in Northampton, has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates in the town later.