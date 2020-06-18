Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The latest bike to be seized in Corby was spotted by police being ridden on a playing field

Illegal off-road motorcyclists have been warned their bikes could be crushed and displayed in a town centre.

Northamptonshire Police's Chief Constable said the scourge of bikes being ridden in streets and parks in Corby was causing "misery and anxiety".

Nick Adderley vowed to place "crushed cubes" outside the town's landmark Corby Cube building as a deterrent.

One police sergeant in the town said the problem had become more noticeable since lockdown began.

In a Twitter post, Mr Adderley said: "Just finalising the date to publicly crush these machines. The crushed cube will be placed on display outside the Corby Cube as a reminder to all those who think we won't catch them.

"We will, and your machine may well be our next cube.

"These things cause misery and anxiety in the community and put people at risk."

Image caption The Corby Cube contains council offices, a library and a theatre

In April, Northamptonshire Police urged people in the town to keep reporting sightings of nuisance bikers, and has regularly been announcing bike seizures on social media.

The latest was seized on Wednesday after police spotted it being ridden on a playing field near Colyers Avenue.

Sgt Rachel Grey said: "Nuisance motorcycle riding is an issue we have been working hard to tackle and although the problem hasn't changed in scale, people are noticing it more now we are in the Covid-19 lockdown."

