A councillor was removed from a public meeting after speaking about his mental health over what he describes as bullying from his authority's leader.

Robert Gough made the statement at a virtual Borough Council of Wellingborough meeting on Tuesday.

He claimed his mental health issues were being used against him.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said his conduct "was not acceptable". The authority said it takes "allegations of councillor misconduct very seriously".

During an agenda item on a proposed pay rise for Mr Griffiths, Mr Gough attempted to outline the impact the situation has had on his mental health recently.

He was stopped by other councillors who said correct procedures were not being followed and was eventually removed from the meeting.

Mr Griffiths, who did not attend the meeting which was watched by the public, said: "I am incredibly saddened and sympathetic that councillor Gough is suffering at this time.

"However, the conduct last night was not acceptable at a public meeting."

Mr Gough told the Local Democracy Reporting Service his mental health problems, possibly linked to his time in the Army, were being used against him.

The incident was the latest issue within the Wellingborough Conservative Group in recent weeks.

Previously a group of eight councillors, including Mr Gough, had asked for a motion of no confidence in Mr Griffiths citing bullying behaviour and pre-empting of council committee meetings.

The motion did not carry because the group was one short for a vote of no confidence to take place.

Mr Gough, whose Earls Barton ward falls within Daventry constituency, was then suspended by Daventry Conservative Association following complaints against him.

An investigation is ongoing, but he automatically had the whip removed from the Borough Council of Wellingborough's Conservative group.