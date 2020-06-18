Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene in Kettering on Monday evening

A man suspected of murdering a woman has been released and will face no further action in connection with her death, police have said.

Hayley Louise Adams, 37, died in Russell Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Monday evening.

A 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He has since been released, but a 42-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an assault on a man, aged 33.

Police and paramedics had been called to "reports of disorder" in Russell Street, where Ms Adams was pronounced dead at the scene at about 18:20 BST on Monday.

Officers have carried out "extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding Hayley's death".

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "Following consultation between the Crown Prosecution Service and police in respect of all the evidence gathered, a decision has been made to release the 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder with no further action."

He said he was unable to give further details "because of an impending court process involving another man charged with GBH in connection with this case".