Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Families in Northampton took part in the weekly Clap for Carers events on Thursday nights to pay tribute to NHS workers

A town has given its local NHS the "Freedom of the Borough" in recognition of "the huge amount of work and safety they have provided".

The Northampton Borough Council motion proposed the NHS be given the honour for "the outstanding services rendered to the residents during the Covid-19 emergency".

It got unanimous backing from members.

Tory council leader Jonathan Nunn called support for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak "unprecedented".

"How splendid is it that we have been standing on our doorsteps and applauding the NHS for the work they have done?" he asked.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that a cross-party working group would be formed to look at how the honour should be granted.

Mr Nunn's motion at a full council meeting was seconded by Labour leader Danielle Stone, who called the health service "a jewel in the crown of Britain".

"We have seen that daily in our own communities with the huge amount of work and safety they have provided," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images

Liberal Democrat leader Sally Beardsworth said: "Where would we be without the NHS? Myself and my husband would probably not be here, as would many who have had treatment.

"They have been wonderful at this time, risking their lives to save others."

Previous recipients of the Freedom of the Borough include Diana, Princess of Wales; Northamptonshire's fire service and police force; and the Army's 9th/12th Royal Lancers Regiment.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk