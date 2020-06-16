Kettering woman found dead after 'reports of disorder'
- 16 June 2020
A woman has died following "reports of disorder", police said.
The 37-year-old died in Russell Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, at about 18:20 BST on Monday.
Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service pronounced her dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder. He is being questioned by police, who have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.