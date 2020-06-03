Image copyright Google Image caption Fifteen residents of Temple Court died with Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19

Police are investigating a care home that was ordered to close following a major coronavirus outbreak.

Fifteen residents of Temple Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire have died with Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which regulates care homes, said it had serious concerns and residents were moved out of the home last month.

A spokesperson for Temple Court said the home would "co-operate fully" with enquiries.

The findings of a CQC inspection carried out in the week residents were moved out are to be released soon, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Staff sickness

Northamptonshire County Council is also carrying out an investigation under section 42 of the Care Act, which happens when there are allegations of abuse or neglect.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said it was "aware of the recent issues relating to Temple Court Care Home in Kettering".

The force added: "We are working with the Safeguarding Adults Team at Northamptonshire County Council to investigate these further."

A spokesperson for Temple Court, run by the Minster care group, said the home had been "left in an extremely challenging position after a sudden influx of residents from the NHS - some of whom had very complex needs - and a subsequent outbreak of Covid-19".

The home added that a "large number of staff" were absent because of the virus and the home was "left disproportionately reliant on the use of agency staff".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk