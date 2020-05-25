Image copyright Cameron Walton Image caption Firefighters were called to Hobby Fish just before 04:00 BST

A fire has ripped through an aquatics shops that has been trading for more than 40 years.

Flames took hold at Hobby Fish, on the A5 near Potterspury, Northamptonshire, just before 04:00 BST, causing "large quantities of smoke" to drift over the road.

The road has been closed between the A508 at Old Stratford and Potterspury.

Residents have been asked to keep windows closed, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The shop sells tropical fish, aquarium plants, marine fish and reptiles.