Image copyright Sharp family Image caption Roofer Pete Sharp, who turned 60 in January, was described by his family as an entertainer who made people laugh

A father-of-four whose cancer surgery was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic has died.

Pete Sharp, 60, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January and was due to be operated on at University Hospitals of Leicester on 30 March.

He was told the bed needed for his recovery was being used for virus patients and surgery was now unsafe.

His daughter Tayler Sharp said the operation may have given him longer to live but instead he died on 27 April.

The hospital has yet to comment.

Following his cancer diagnosis in January, Miss Sharp, 23, said it had been "downhill from there, he said he felt like a ping pong ball because he was going from appointment to appointment".

The cancer had spread to Mr Sharp's lymph nodes and the week before his scheduled operation he was told surgery was no longer safe for him during the pandemic.

'Snapped away from him'

He was also experiencing heart and liver problems and was instead referred to have chemotherapy and eventually palliative radiotherapy to help him cope with the symptoms.

Miss Sharp said: "Obviously it really annoyed him, but I explained that they weren't doing it to be horrible."

"They were doing it because they wanted him to come out the other side of the operation."

She said he was "heartbroken" receiving the news.

"He had been given a 98% chance of pulling through the operation and living for however long, and it was just snapped away from him just like that because of coronavirus. It was awful," she added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk