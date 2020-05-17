Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption "Joy and peace": The open gardens event has been cancelled during coronavirus

An open gardens event described by organisers as "Britain's biggest excuse to be nosey" has moved online.

Green-fingered villagers in Woodford, Northamptonshire, have been uploading images of their gardens instead of letting people stroll around them.

About 20 gardens are normally part of the event, which was due to take place on the next May bank holiday weekend.

Village committee member Kathy Starkey said the pictures provide a "moment of joy and peace".

Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption Garden lovers will now be able to view the private plots virtually as they blossom throughout the summer months

Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption Donations from the event will go to the NHS Charities Together Covid Appeal

The open gardens event has taken place for 15 years, raising money for the local church, but has been changed this year due to coronavirus.

"They're Britain's biggest excuse to be nosey," Ms Starkey said.

"There are so many different kinds - from our traditional garden, to woodland gardens, courtyards and vegetable plots.

"We hope it will give people a moment of joy and relaxation and some peaceful reflective time beyond the worries of Covid and Brexit."

The local scheme is independent of the national open gardens event, which also now encourages private gardeners to post videos and pictures of their verdant retreats online.

Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption Twenty gardens take part in the event every year

Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption "A moment of peace": One of the Woodford gardens

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who posted a virtual tour of his Hampshire garden, described the scheme as "a sheet anchor in times of turmoil - never more so than this year".

"People get so much joy from visiting gardens and often pick up ideas for their own," Ms Starkey added.

"Everyone can look around them now. It's really heartfelt."

This year, Woodford donations will go to the NHS Charities Together Covid Appeal.

Image copyright Woodford Open Gardens Image caption The event showcases 20 gardens around Woodford village

