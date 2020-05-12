Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Cameron Douglas (right) wanted to send PPE to his grandmother, photographed together before lockdown restrictions

A 12-year-old boy was able to deliver his home made personal protective equipment (PPE) to his grandmother 70 miles away thanks to two police forces.

Cameron Douglas from Northampton was told by police he could not travel to his grandmother's care home in Royal Wootton Basset in Wiltshire.

But the Northamptonshire force was able to work with Wiltshire Police to transport the face shields.

Cameron said: "Thank you so much to all of the police officers who helped me."

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police collected the package from Cameron's home

Last month the 12-year-old used his pocket money and set up a fundraising page to buy a 3D printer to make PPE.

He created face shields and face mask grips for local care homes and the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

On 30 April, during a Facebook Live question and answer session with Northamptonshire Police, he asked whether his family could travel to his grandmother in Wiltshire to bring her some PPE.

The force said he could not because it was not an "essential journey" but made contact with Wiltshire Police and offered to take it for him.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police's driver training school collected the PPE from Cameron's house and drove it to the Wiltshire border as part of their training.

From there it was picked up by Wiltshire Police officers who dropped it off to Cameron's grandmother.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Cameron's grandmother who said she was very proud of her grandson

Supt Elliot Foskett, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "I really wanted to help him fulfil his ambitions of making sure his grandmother received the PPE he'd worked so hard to make.

"I'm really pleased that we were able to work with our friends in Wiltshire to make it happen and it was so worth it to see how happy this 12-year-old boy was as a result."

Sgt James Rodrigues from Wiltshire Police, said: "The actions of this young boy have been selfless and extremely kind."

