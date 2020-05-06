Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The cyclist was last seen in Green Lane, Northampton, on Tuesday night

Two men have been arrested following an incident in which a man was dragged into a white van following an argument.

The victim was seen riding a bicycle in Green End, Northampton at 20:30 BST on 1 May when police say he was "involved in an altercation".

The white van drove off following the incident and the cyclist has not been seen since.

Northamptonshire Police put out an appeal as they were concerned about the welfare of the cyclist.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and hoodie.

CCTV was released showing the cyclist and a picture of his bike in the hope someone would recognise him.

A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were later arrested and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.