Image copyright Google Image caption The tree, known locally as Three Oaks, and believed to be about 400 years old

Work has begun to cut down a centuries-old oak tree which thousands of people had hoped to save through a petition.

The tree came under threat from the £24m upgrade of the A45/A6 Chowns Mill junction at Higham Ferrers in Northamptonshire.

Highways England said the development would leave the tree "in danger of falling down" and felling work was expected to last for the next week.

Campaigner Justina Bryan said it was "ever so upsetting".

The tree, next to the A5028 and known as "Three Oaks" due to its shape, is believed to be about 400 years old.

The new road layout falls within 1.5m (5ft) of the tree and it was discovered some roots would need to be removed which would have an impact on the tree's overall health - potentially killing it.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Investigations of its roots found the tree would become unstable when the development work is carried out

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England say the upgrade to Chowns Mill junction will significantly improve traffic flow

Project manager Dean Holloway said the decision to cut it down was made "with heavy hearts".

Ms Bryan, who started the online petition which was signed by more than 6,000 people, acknowledged "Highways England did take it seriously" but said that the removal of the tree was a "shame".

"It's the historical value. It's not just any old tree," she said.

She said now the tree was being cut down she would like to see its age measured "for definite".

"But I'd rather not know and have the tree still living, than have it aged," Ms Bryan added.

It is hoped wood from the tree can now be used to create carved park furniture.

Highways England is looking to plant up to 1,500 trees and create wildflower meadows as part of the scheme.

Another campaigner, Ray Gardner, said "I don't care how much they are investing, it is not right to arbitrarily chop down our heritage".

