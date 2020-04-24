Image copyright PA Media Image caption Douglas Moore, 98, a World War Two veteran was discharged after recovering from coronavirus

A 98-year-old war veteran has left hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Douglas Moore from Wellingborough, who also has a lung condition, received a round of applause as he was discharged on Wednesday.

He had been admitted to Kettering General Hospital on 15 April after having a fall and suffering from a high temperature and a cough.

Mr Moore said: "I felt very special when they gave me a clap when I left."

The World War Two veteran served in the Eighth Army as a signaller and was one of the pioneers in the use of radar in Egypt, where it helped to spot enemy planes, boats and mines.

He said the staff at Kettering General Hospital "are all absolutely wonderful".

Image caption Douglas Moore said Kettering General Hospital was "wonderful"

Mr Moore's daughter Margaret Tuffin, who lives with her father, said: "The reason an ambulance was called was because my dad had a fall and he was also coughing and had a temperature.

"Fortunately he wasn't badly injured in the fall, but they kept him in because he had coronavirus. He has now recovered enough to come home, even though he has a long-standing lung condition.

"Now he's home he likes to sit in the garden and watch the world go by and enjoys watching the wildlife."

Ward sister Lucy Elliott, from Kettering General Hospital, said: "We were just so impressed with Mr Moore. He was lovely to look after and a very nice chap.

"We wanted to give him a good send-off, so we did him a clap with all the team as he went off in his wheelchair to the ambulance to take him home."

