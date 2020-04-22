Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a single-decker bus

An 87-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after he was hit by a bus.

The incident took place at 13:10 BST on the High Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police said the man was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.

The force said officers had responded to a "serious road traffic collision between a single-decker bus and a pedestrian".