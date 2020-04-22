Image copyright PA Image caption A Network Rail contractor was killed in the accident at Roade, to the south of Northampton

An investigation has started into the death of rail worker who was hit by a passenger train travelling at about 90mph (145 km/h).

The train had been travelling from Northampton to London Euston on the West Coast Main Line near Roade in Northamptonshire on 8 April.

The emergency brakes were applied, but the train collided with the man.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it would investigate "the actions of those involved".

The incident took place at about 11:00 BST on the Wednesday.

The track worker, who was in his 50s, was part of a group undertaking civil engineering work.

He was employed by engineering firm AmcoGiffen as a contractor for Network Rail.

The RAIB said the driver of the London Northwestern Railway train had seen the track worker on the line ahead, sounded the train horn and applied the emergency brakes.

Its investigation would "identify the sequence of events" that led to the train hitting the man.

It would also consider "the actions of the those involved, the planning of the work and the implementation of any safe systems of work" and "any relevant underlying or organisational factors".