A shoe manufacturer that supplies footwear to Prince Charles has stopped production for the first time in its 191-year history.

Tricker's, based in Northampton, closed its shop in London last month, and its store in Tokyo two weeks ago, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its factory remained open during both world wars to make boots for the British Army.

Managing director Martin Mason said it was "an unprecedented situation".

The company was founded by Joseph Tricker in 1829 and has had its Royal Warrant since 1989.

It moved into its current factory, on St Michael's Road in the town centre, in 1904.

Last year it celebrated its 190th anniversary with a visit from Prince Charles and opened its first shop outside the UK, in Japan.

The company has also made shoes for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, basketball star Shaquille O'Neal and the Queen and its factory was used as the setting for the 2005 film Kinky Boots.

Mr Mason said the firm had not furloughed all of its about 100 staff as there was a need to "keep the business ticking over" with the online store still open.

But he said the main bulk of its orders, from wholesale and shops, had stopped, and he took the decision to temporarily close the factory at the end of March.

"There is nothing worse than walking around a shoe factory when it's quiet," he added.

More than 140,000 firms have applied for help to pay their wage bill through the government's job retention scheme, which went live on Monday.

Also, more than £1bn in government-backed loans have been approved out of a total support package of £330bn.

But Mr Mason said Chancellor Rishi Sunak would have to do more.

He said: "As we come out of this on the other side the government will need to invest even more to reboot the economy and restart businesses."

