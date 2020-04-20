Image copyright Klenczon family Image caption Joanna Klenczon, 34, had worked at Northampton Hospital for 10 years

A hospital employee who "touched the lives of so many people" died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tributes have been paid to Joanna Klenczon, who had been a domestic supervisor at Northampton Hospital for 10 years.

The 34-year-old, described as "well-liked and respected," died on 9 April.

The hospital's chief executive, Dr Sonia Swart, said she would "be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her."

"Joanna had worked at NGH for the past 10 years and her colleagues remember her as someone who was courteous, polite, a good organiser and team member who set high standards, and was prepared to go the extra mile," Dr Swart said.

"Joanna touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

"We are offering our support to her family and also to our staff during this difficult time while we all mourn the loss of one of our team members."

