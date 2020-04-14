Image caption Wesley Brown died at Kettering Hospital after being found seriously injured in Corby

Police have named a man who was stabbed to death as Wesley Brown.

The 40-year-old, of no fixed address, was found in a home in Humber Close in Corby, Northamptonshire, at about 00:30 BST on Saturday.

He died in Kettering General Hospital shortly before 02:00.

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge but have been bailed in relation to separate drug related offences, police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Brown died from a stab wound.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "This remains a fast-moving investigation during which we have now identified a third potential suspect and we are focusing our efforts on arresting that individual and bringing them to justice."