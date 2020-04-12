Image caption The 40-year-old man died at Kettering Hospital after being found seriously injured in Corby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 40-year-old died hours after being found seriously injured.

The man was found injured at a property in Humber Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire at about 00:30 BST.

He was taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment but died just before 02:00. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, are being questioned with police.

Searches are being carried out a number of locations in the area, including an address in nearby Derwent Walk.

Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "Our inquiries are continuing in what has been a dynamic and fast-moving investigation with around 25 officers working on this case."

