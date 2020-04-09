Image copyright Google Image caption The four who died were residents at Brockfield Nursing Home in Stanwick

Four residents from a care home have died after contracting coronavirus.

A.G.E Nursing Homes, which runs the Brockfield Nursing Home in Stanwick, Northamptonshire, confirmed the deaths and said a further three residents had tested positive.

The 45-bed home specialises in the care of patients with mental health illnesses and dementia.

The company's managing director Julia Hainsworth-Adams said those that died had underlying health conditions

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with the families of those residents who have passed away at this sad time," she said.

Ms Hainsworth-Adams also praised her staff's "exceptional professionalism and dedication", reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Two of the residents died in the home and two died in hospital, the company said.

A spokesman for Public Health England said it and other public sector partners were working to support care homes with guidance on infection control measures.

There have been a growing number of coronavirus outbreaks at care homes across the country.

Seven residents have died at a care home in east London as well as eight at one in Dumbarton, 12 at another in Cranhill, Glasgow, and 15 at one in Luton.