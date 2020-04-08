Roade murder probe launched over pensioner's death
- 8 April 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was attacked, police say.
The 72-year-old man was assaulted in Hyde Road in Roade, Northamptonshire at about 16:20 BST.
Northamptonshire Police said he was treated by paramedics, but died a short time later.
A 27-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.