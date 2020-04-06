Image copyright Shantelle Panchal Image caption Mitul Patel and Shantelle Panchal were due to get married on 24 April but their venue is now closed

A bride-to-be is locked in a "battle" with a hotel after not being given a refund and asked to pay £6,000 towards her wedding, which was cancelled due to coronavius.

Shantelle Panchal, 24, was told by Whittlebury Park Hotel near Towcester, Northamptonshire, she would instead receive a gift card.

Consumer rights group Which? said cancelled weddings should be refunded.

Miss Panchal, from Coventry, was due to marry Mitul Patel, a community pharmacist, 25, from Leicester, on 25 April.

But the venue has been closed until 30 April in line with government guidelines announced last month.

When Miss Panchal asked for a refund she was instead sent a letter saying she would be given a gift card to be used by the end of year.

She was also told she would have to pay the outstanding balance of £6,130, on top of the £3,000 she had already paid.

The couple had initially tried to rearrange for May 2021, but were told it had to be within 12 months of the original booking and when the hotel did offer that date the "difficult and prolonged responses" meant they had "no confidence" in the venue and asked for a refund.

Miss Panchal and Mr Patel wanted to rearranged their wedding for May 2021

Miss Panchal said: "This is supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life."

She said she and guests "are having a battle to try to obtain a full refund" and she wanted to book another venue to "try to save my special day".

Miss Panchal, an optometrist, also said many guests were NHS workers including junior doctors, hospital staff and pharmacists.

Adam French, Which? consumer rights expert, said: "If your wedding venue has cancelled your big day due to the coronavirus crisis then you are entitled to get everything you've paid to the venue so far back, and can stop payments if there is an outstanding balance."

But he said "you might struggle to get a refund from other suppliers" so encouraged dialogue with them if you can rearrange the wedding and said couples should always check their insurance.

The couple and guests are now trying to obtain refunds through their credit card companies and insurance providers.

