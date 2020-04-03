Image copyright Chris Lamb Image caption Chris Lamb's run took him past his dead friend's house with every lap - 34 times in total

A runner who could not attend his friend's funeral because of Covid-19 restrictions paid tribute to him by running 34km (21 miles) - one kilometre for each year of his life.

Chris Lamb ran 34 times round the 1km loop of his Northampton housing estate.

Tom Rawsthorne lived on the same Obelisk Rise estate, meaning Mr Lamb passed his house every lap.

He said it had been "emotional" knowing each time he went round he was closer to saying goodbye.

Mr Rawsthorne, 34, died last month from cancer. His family had been planning a "celebration of his life" at his funeral.

However, in response to the coronavirus pandemic the government brought in tight regulations meaning mourners were strictly limited.

Unlike weddings and baptisms, funerals have still been allowed to go ahead, but with immediate family only.

It meant Mr Lamb, who has known Mr Rawsthorne for more than 20 years since they became friends at school, was unable to attend.

"It was really bad. That is why I decided to do something. It was emotional," he said.

Image copyright Chris Lamb Image caption Tom Rawsthorne recovered from cancer in 2013 but it later returned and he died last month

After completing the run on 25 March he watched a live stream of the funeral.

It is not the first time Mr Lamb has run in honour of Mr Rawsthorne.

Two years ago, he raised more than £13,000 by completing a 12 hour, 100km run between Wembley Stadium and the Emirates.

Mr Rawsthorne was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and initially recovered following chemotherapy.

However, the cancer returned in 2018 and he was told it was terminal.

"Even though we knew it was coming it was really hard to take," Mr Lamb said.

