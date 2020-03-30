Police launch murder probe after Corby stabbing
- 30 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man who was stabbed in Corby is being treated as murder, police have said.
Ian Little, 31, died in hospital 19 days after he was attacked in Landseer Court on 3 March.
A post-mortem examination found the 31-year-old died of multiple organ failure as the result of a stab wound, Northamptonshire Police said.
Roddi Stewart, 33, from Corby, appeared before magistrates on 6 March charged with wounding with intent.
Mr Stewart remains in custody ahead of a hearing at crown court.