Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption One student police officer called Sgt Paul Keany "one of the nicest people I've ever had the pleasure of meeting"

Tributes have been paid to a "well respected and valued" police officer who died while on duty.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said Sgt Paul Keany, 44, who was based in Kettering, died on Wednesday evening.

She said Sgt Keany was "an extremely popular officer and will be sadly missed," while colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said the force will "do everything necessary to support Paul's family and colleagues".

'Devastating time'

Hannah, a police response officer working in Wellingborough, tweeted: "Last night family, friends and colleagues lost a well respected and valued Northants Police Sergeant."

A student police officer also tweeted about how Sgt Keany, who had interviewed him when he joined up, was "one of the nicest people I've ever had the pleasure of meeting".

In a tweet, Mr Adderley sent his condolences to Sgt Keany's many colleagues "who speak so highly of Paul".

He added: "We will do everything necessary to support Paul's family and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

A police spokeswoman said this is a "devastating time" for Sgt Keany's family.

"Sergeant Keany was an extremely popular officer and will be sadly missed by all who knew him," she added.