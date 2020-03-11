Image copyright Google Image caption The care home is on Rushton Road in Desborough

A member of staff at a care home has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person works at Heather Holmes in Desborough, as first reported by the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

According to its latest Care Quality Commission report, the home provides care for up to 12 people and specialises in supporting those with learning disabilities and autism.

The care home said it was working closely with Public Health England and following its instruction.

As of 09:00 GMT on Wednesday there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northamptonshire.

