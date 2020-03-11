Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption (Left to right) Sifean Ghilani, Levar Thomas and Tristan Patel were found guilty of manslaughter

A man has been jailed for shouting at the foreman of the jury when a verdict of manslaughter was returned over the death of his brother.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, was killed in a "botched" robbery in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire, on 21 June.

Following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, Sifean Ghilani, Tristan Patel, and Levar Thomas were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Billy Pentelow was jailed for six months for contempt of court.

He reduced the jury foreman "to tears" and threw a lighter at the dock, the court heard.

Image caption Stevie Pentelow was found injured in Little Harrowden, a village between Kettering and Wellingborough

A judgement said when she read out the verdict of not guilty to murder on Thursday, Pentelow stood up and shouted directly at her: "How have you found him not guilty, he murdered him and admitted stabbing him?"

He was also "verbally abusive" to the jurors in general and the trial judge, who ordered for him to be arrested.

Pentelow later sent an email to one of the officers in the case apologising.

He said: "Sorry for losing rag, just didn't see that coming, say thanks to all your colleagues and you.

"I know it was not your fault or the judges, is what it is, now I have to deal with my actions."

Ghilani, 20, Patel, 18, and Thomas, 20, who were also convicted of conspiracy to rob are due to be sentenced on 20 March.