Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

Crash victim Harry Dunn's mother has suggested Boris Johnson does not want to meet her because "he is frightened".

Charlotte Charles said a cross-government response was needed to the "very serious problems" raised over the crash, outside an RAF base last August.

The US has refused to extradite Anne Sacoolas, suspected of causing Mr Dunn's death, in Northamptonshire.

Number 10 has said Mr Johnson was "committed to securing justice for Harry's family".

Mr Dunn died in hospital after he was involved in a crash with a car owned by Mrs Sacoolas, while he was riding his motorbike past RAF Croughton.

At the time Jonathan, husband of 42-year-old Mrs Sacoolas, worked at the base as an intelligence officer.

Image caption Harry Dunn's family, including his mother Charlotte Charles, have been campaigning for justice

Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash and returned to the US.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, Mrs Charles said the government response to the collision would be for the "benefit of the whole nation".

"We think that what happened to Harry has highlighted a number of very serious problems which need to be fixed urgently," she wrote.

"This is not just an issue of diplomatic immunity for the Foreign Office to address, as important as that is.

"I don't know why you haven't wanted to see us. Please don't be frightened.

"Please meet with us so we can talk about and address the issues.

"We mean no harm and just want to ensure that Harry did not die in vain."

She called on Mr Johnson to "pull a team together across government," including the Department of Transport and the Department of Health and Social Care, to address the problems.

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected calls to extradite Mrs Sacoolas.

A government spokeswoman said Mr Johnson has "raised the case directly with President Trump on several occasions".

"The prime minister is receiving regular updates on the case from the foreign secretary," she added.