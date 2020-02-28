PC Andrew Harper: Mural to officers made from 20,000 epaulettes
A mural in tribute to an officer killed on duty has been made from more than 20,000 epaulettes and badges donated from around the globe.
PC Andrew Harper died in August while responding to reports of a break-in.
The 55-foot (17m) long mural celebrates those lost and the work of those in "protective services", said PC Stuart Roberts, who started the campaign.
The artist behind it, Sam Bailey, said: "It make you realise the risks these people take on a daily basis."
Emergency workers, armed forces and other uniformed services are all represented in the artwork.
PC Roberts originally wanted to create a display at the National Memorial Arboretum but it will now be unveiled at Caroline Chisholm School in Northampton, before being framed and displayed at a venue in Sheffield next month.
"What we have now have is a mural to commemorate all those lost and to celebrate the on-going work that everyone does every day," said the Northamptonshire officer.
Epaulettes have been donated from places such as the United States, Russia, Sudan, the Falklands, Ghana, Honolulu, and Australia.
Ms Bailey, who worked 14-hour days to complete the project, said: "I really understand how important it is for families that their loved one is remembered.
"Every time I look at I can't help but feel pride."
PC Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Berkshire.
The Thames Valley Police officer had been married for four weeks and his death sparked an outpouring of tributes and support for the police.
