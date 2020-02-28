Image copyright Sam Bailey Image caption The mural took four weeks to complete using more than 20,000 epaulette

A mural in tribute to an officer killed on duty has been made from more than 20,000 epaulettes and badges donated from around the globe.

PC Andrew Harper died in August while responding to reports of a break-in.

The 55-foot (17m) long mural celebrates those lost and the work of those in "protective services", said PC Stuart Roberts, who started the campaign.

The artist behind it, Sam Bailey, said: "It make you realise the risks these people take on a daily basis."

Emergency workers, armed forces and other uniformed services are all represented in the artwork.

Image caption They were sent from around the world following a campaign by Northamptonshire PC Stuart Roberts

PC Roberts originally wanted to create a display at the National Memorial Arboretum but it will now be unveiled at Caroline Chisholm School in Northampton, before being framed and displayed at a venue in Sheffield next month.

"What we have now have is a mural to commemorate all those lost and to celebrate the on-going work that everyone does every day," said the Northamptonshire officer.

Image caption The mural was created by Northamptonshire artist Sam Bailey at Caroline Chisholm School

Epaulettes have been donated from places such as the United States, Russia, Sudan, the Falklands, Ghana, Honolulu, and Australia.

Ms Bailey, who worked 14-hour days to complete the project, said: "I really understand how important it is for families that their loved one is remembered.

"Every time I look at I can't help but feel pride."

Image caption The mural depicts the various protective services who have sent epaulettes

Image caption The campaign received epaulette's from Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick and the force's chief of general staff, Sir Mark Carleton-Smith

PC Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Berkshire.

The Thames Valley Police officer had been married for four weeks and his death sparked an outpouring of tributes and support for the police.

Image copyright @AddShoulders Image caption Despite work finishing on the mural epaulettes are still be sent to PC Roberts

