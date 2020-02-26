Image caption Mohan Acharya died after suffering a cardiac arrest at A&E at Northampton General Hospital

An 85-year-old man died after a nine-hour wait in A&E and "several lapses and omissions" in the way he was monitored, an inquest has heard.

Mohan Acharya died from pneumonia and acute renal failure at Northampton General Hospital on 8 March 2018.

Emergency medicine consultant Dr Mike Pearce said the hospital "should have done more observations".

But he added the failings were "unlikely to have directly contributed" to Mr Acharya's death.

Dr Pearce, who carried out an investigation on behalf of the hospital, apologised to Mr Acharya's family.

He said A&E had been "under extreme pressure" when Mr Acharya attended with chronic chest pain and anaemia at 16:07 GMT on 7 March.

The inquest heard Mr Acharya was assessed by a triage nurse at 17:29, who observed chest pain and shortness of breath.

'Breakdown of processes'

Dr Pearce told the court Mr Acharya should have had hourly blood pressure tests, but wasn't seen again until 19:10.

His condition had improved, but it was recommended he should continue to be monitored every four hours.

The inquest heard Mr Acharya wasn't seen again until after midnight, by which point he was deteriorating - and then just after 01:00 on 8 March he went into cardiac arrest.

Mr Acharya was resuscitated, but had a second cardiac arrest and died soon afterwards.

Dr Pearce said Mr Acharya should have been moved into a resuscitation room with a cardiac monitor after his first assessment, but none were available.

He said there had been a "breakdown of processes", but this was "unlikely to have directly contributed to his death".

The inquest continues.