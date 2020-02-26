Image copyright Extinction Rebellion/Facebook Image caption The Barclays sign above the reception of Barclaycard's headquarters was sprayed with fake oil

Four people have been arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters sprayed fake oil over the entrance to Barclaycard's headquarters.

Fire extinguishers were used to spray the Barclays sign in Northampton to protest over the firm's investment in the fossil fuel industry.

Barclaycard said it had "taken steps to ensure the safety" of staff.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) said the fake oil was made from organic materials and water and was "biodegradable".

The four people are being held on suspicion of criminal damage and are in police custody.

"We are working with the police following the incident this morning," a spokeswoman for Barclaycard said.

"The wellbeing of our staff is our priority and we have taken steps to ensure their safety.

"We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met."

The protest was live streamed on Facebook and has been viewed 45,000 times.

Earlier, XR activists also blocked the entrance to an open-cast coalmine in County Durham in opposition to plans to expand it.

Last week, 10 people were charged with criminal damage and other offences over two protests in Cambridge.

