A new video has emerged on social media of a near miss outside the RAF base close to where Harry Dunn died.

Mr Dunn 19, died after a crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in August which led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving under diplomatic immunity.

The latest footage appears to have been recorded on Thursday. Another car was recorded being driven on the wrong side of the road near the base last month.

Northamptonshire Police said it would carry out a full investigation.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said the emergence of the latest video near RAF Croughton was "shocking but not a surprise".

Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The crash the killed Mr Dunn happened on 27 August outside the RAF base where Mrs Sacoolas's husband Jonathan worked as a US intelligence officer.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, is to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

'Tragedy is inevitable'

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the UK's request for her extradition.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, met the US air base's commander on Thursday to discuss safety.

Mr Adderley said his meeting with Colonel Bridget McNamara was "encouraging".

Mr Seiger said the family was "shocked" at the news of the meeting, and Mr Dunn's family "should have been there".

He said Northamptonshire Police and the US Air Force "fail to acknowledge that there is a problem".

"As evidenced by further video today, a further tragedy is inevitable," he added.